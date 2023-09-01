Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Discover Financial Services worth $164,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.