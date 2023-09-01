Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
DNOPY opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.
Dino Polska Company Profile
