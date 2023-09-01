Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

DNOPY opened at $49.05 on Friday. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

