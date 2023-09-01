Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

