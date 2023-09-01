Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $72,009.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -116.05%.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

