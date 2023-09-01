D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of D.R. Horton worth $76,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.86. The company had a trading volume of 472,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,225. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

