Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00026463 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $90.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,240,491 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.