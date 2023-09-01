Corp Acciona Energias Renovable (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Corp Acciona Energias Renovable (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Corp Acciona Energias Renovable Stock Performance

CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Corp Acciona Energias Renovable has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

