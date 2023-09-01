Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,407,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 339,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after acquiring an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 769,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

