Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.62. 5,134,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,498,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 382,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,183,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

