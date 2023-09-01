Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,234.32% and a negative net margin of 6,242.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at $640,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $620,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

