Cibus (CBUS) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cibus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cibus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 704 729 63 2.33

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Cibus’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -1,018.01% -25.94% -23.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cibus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.82 Cibus Competitors $6.16 billion $1.24 billion 3.31

Cibus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cibus peers beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.