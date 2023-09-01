CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$0.85

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$2.16.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

