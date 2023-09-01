Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.86-$6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHH opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

