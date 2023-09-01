Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

