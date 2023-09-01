Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $159.38 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $159,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
