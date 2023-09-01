Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $159.38 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $159,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.