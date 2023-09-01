Centurion (CNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.27

Centurion (CNT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 70.9% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a total market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $34.27 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.48997562 USD and is down -44.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

