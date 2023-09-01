Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.35.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$87.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.1131601 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.78, for a total value of C$363,895.00. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. Insiders have sold a total of 20,378 shares of company stock worth $1,649,235 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

