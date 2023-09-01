CalAmp’s (CAMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $6.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

CalAmp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

