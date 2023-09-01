Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Sells $244,164.69 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $244,164.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,127.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of Cadre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,775.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $26.42 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $986.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

