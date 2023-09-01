Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.58) to GBX 865 ($10.90) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Britvic Trading Down 0.8 %

About Britvic

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

