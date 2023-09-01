BMO Capital Markets Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $376.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.53 on Friday, hitting $390.79. 1,088,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,466. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.06 and its 200 day moving average is $358.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

