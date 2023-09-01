Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.