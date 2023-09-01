Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.23

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 2974817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

