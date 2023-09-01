Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Joseph T. Buckler Sells 3,500 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $16,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,864.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BW stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.63.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
