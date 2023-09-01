AXS Investments LLC Sells 9,278 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

