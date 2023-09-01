AXS Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 54,181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 28,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.43. The company had a trading volume of 244,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.