AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 886,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

