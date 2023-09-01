AXS Investments LLC Purchases 702 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. 2,220,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

