AXS Investments LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

MMC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $196.06. 266,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,626. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.