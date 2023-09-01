Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $746,262.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $230.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

