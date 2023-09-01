Arjun Kampani Sells 20,675 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

