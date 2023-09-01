Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $609,906.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,838.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $23,662,140.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,568 shares of company stock worth $10,158,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

