Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,552. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

