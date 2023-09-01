Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Insider Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.74. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 712,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 780,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 382,668 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 437,857 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

