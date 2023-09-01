Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,425,500. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,755,027. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

