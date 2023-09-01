Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $370.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

