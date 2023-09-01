Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.88.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,359 shares of company stock worth $125,188 and have sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

