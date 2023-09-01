Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

