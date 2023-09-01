982 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

