4,505 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,266,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

