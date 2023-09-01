3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. 1,454,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

