Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $244.17. 310,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

