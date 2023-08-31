Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,913,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,967,015 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Get Wipro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wipro

Wipro Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 73,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.