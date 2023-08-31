Wells Fargo & Company Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $3.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.77% from the company’s previous close.

PGRE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGRE

Paramount Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,091. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 270,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.