Wells Fargo & Company Increases Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target to $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

OFC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 98,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,879,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 213,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 99.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

