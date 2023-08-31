Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,368,473 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,519,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.44% of VICI Properties worth $799,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,762. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

