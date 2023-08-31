Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $785,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

TFX traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.26. 58,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,071. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

