Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE TNP traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 197,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

