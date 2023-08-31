TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after acquiring an additional 182,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after acquiring an additional 151,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $906.00. 9,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $880.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.17. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

