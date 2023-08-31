The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

KHC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

